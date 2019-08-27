Drogba hails Ivorian music icon DJ Arafat, funeral slated for Abidjan stadium

Ex Ivorian international Didier Drogba has paid his respects to deceased Coupé-decale king, DJ Arafat at what seems like a memorial ceremony in the capital, Abidjan.

Drogba posted photos on his Twitter handle as he paid respect to the late artiste who died in a motor accident in Abidjan. Drogba described the death as a loss to the deceased’s family, to the nation and music.

Meanwhile reports indicate that government last week gave the go-ahead for the funeral of DJ Arafat, real name, Huon Ange Didier, to be held at the national stadium in Abidjan.

An online petition weeks back had called for the government to grant use of the 35,000 seater Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium to give the musician a befitting send off for his services to the nation. Government is also bearing expenses of the funeral, reports added.

The stadium, despite being under renovation will be opened for the purpose of hosting the funeral this coming Friday, August 30. The organizing committee of his funeral will organize an artistic vigil at the venue.

About 300,000 people are expected inside and outside the stadium for this ceremony which will be laced with speeches, testimonials and a mega concert that will see the participation of several top musical artistes.

Africans acts such as Nigeria’s Davido and Congolese duo of Koffi Olomide and Fally Ipupa are expected in town. On Saturday, August 31, the remains of the artist will be buried in the Williamsville Cemetery – in Adjamé.

The cemetery undergoing works like the stadium is also specially reopened for the funeral of DJ Arafat. On the security side, the organizing committee and the Ivorian authorities intend to deploy the major means to secure the funeral premises as much as possible.

In a press briefing last Wednesday, the Minister of Culture, Maurice Kouakou Bandama also announced the possible creation of a museum in honor of the artist. The motorcycle damaged in his accident, his vehicles and his personal items could be preserved to generate income for his heirs, the minister said.