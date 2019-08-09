Somalia names stadium after slain Mogadishu mayor

Somalia named a stadium in the capital Mogadishu after its immediate past mayor, Abdirahman Omar Osman, who was killed in late July following an attack by Al-Shabaab operatives on his office complex.

Mogadishu’s Konis Stadium was on Friday officially named after the late mayor affectionately referred to as “Engineer Yarisow”.

The stadium as per photos shared on social media had been rebranded to the “Eng. Yariisow Stadium.” A special prayer session was also held in his memory.

Following the attack which killed about seven people, the mayor and others victims were airlifted to Qatar for further medical attention but he succumbed to his injuries days later.

His body was returned and buried in Mogadishu. The government earlier today also gave details into a probe of the incident.

A Voice of America journalist, Harun Maruf, reported that the government disclosed the attack was carried out by a female suicide bomber with special needs and was assisted by a second woman.

The duo worked for the local government without going through proper vetting process, the government added. The capital Mogadishu is led by governor of the wider Banadir region.

Mayor Osman has previously worked in ministerial capacities including: Ministers of Information and Treasury. he has also acted at a point as government spokesperson and senior advisor to President/PM.

Al-Shabaab confirmed that they were behind the attack. Somalia continues to suffer from the impact of insurgency waged by the Al-Qaeda affiliated group.

The insurgents have routinely launched attacks in parts of the capital using suicide bombs and improvised explosive devices, IEDs, which have often claimed lives and led to destruction of property.

One of their recent high-profile attacks was in the Jubaland capital of Kismayo. The 14-hour assault on a popular hotel led to the deaths of 26 people according to official records. An attack was also recorded on Monday in Mogadishu.