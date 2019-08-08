Maiden Gaboma jazz rock festival ends in Gabon

Music lovers were treated to good music at the “Gaboma jazz rock festival”. The open air concert in the heart of the Gabonese capital Libreville, was the very first event dedicated to jazz music in the country.

The richness and originality of this genre of music was the basis for this unique music festival.

Some 100 artists and groups took part in the Jazz music festival which attracted hundreds of music lovers who had fun at the free outdoor concert.

“Hope was born because the people embraced it. That was our objective. So we’re going to continue our little journey and things will continue to evolve. That’s already very good, said founder of Gaboma Jazz festival Rhonny Placide Obame.”

Due to unique history of Libreville a city founded by freed slaves, organizers wanted to popularize this genre of music, which originated from the southern part of the United States from African-American culture. To do this, the majority of the work was reserved for local amateur and experienced groups and artists.

“We were thinking, jazz in the heart of the 6th arrondissement, we’re going to do it, but we don’t know. So as people came, we educated the audience that came in droves today and sang with us. They kept singing with us, that made me cry, said Gabonese artist Naneth Nkoghe”.

Annie Flore BATCHIELLILYS, Gabonese traditional-modern artist: “It’s wonderful! Really it’s been a long time for our country. Look at me, I’m happy. Look, it’s a moment of sharing. Really, it has to be replicated.”

“This is a very, very good initiative that should have been started a long time ago. And I think it’s really good. It allows us to discover the talents we have. Because we have a lot of talent. And then it allows young people and even older people to discover that there are all kinds of music and all kinds of entertainment. And there are people who will go home homes happy and I am happy to be involved, said French Jazz pianist Frédéric Gassita.”

The open air venue made it possible for patrons to dance their hearts out. On this occasion, the ambience and good music captivated the audience. The maiden Jazz music festival in Gabon will be fondly cherished by patrons.