Mauritania: Ghazouani sworn-in. What lies ahead? [Morning Call]

It’s a new dawn in Mauritania following the swearing in of Mohamed Ould Ghazouani as the newly elected president.

The inauguration ceremony on Thursday was attended by heads of states of 12 African countries along with delegations from several Arab and European countries.

In his inaugural address, he pledged to be a ‘president for all Mauritanians’ of different political orientations.

He takes over from outgoing president Mohammed Ould Abdel-Aziz who came to power after a 2008 military coup.

For the Mauritanian population, expectations are high in this new leadership. They hope the promises he made during the campaign period will become a reality.