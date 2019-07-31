Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

CAF's Africa Champions League final replay order improper - CAS

CAF's Africa Champions League final replay order improper - CAS

Tunisia

The decision to order a replay of the African Champions League final was thrown out by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday, who told the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to refer the case to its proper disciplinary structures for a decision.

The Swiss-based court’s decision leaves the final in limbo after the original fixture was abandoned and the match awarded to Esperance after opponents Wydad Casablanca left the pitch following a disputed decision.

After a delay of almost two hours, home side Esperance were handed the trophy and winners’ medals, but were told to return them days later after the CAF executive committee ordered a replay on neutral territory, citing “unsafe conditions”.

After appeals by both clubs, CAS ruled that CAF’s executive committee “did not have jurisdiction” to order that the final be replayed and annulled the decision.

In a statement on Wednesday, CAS said it had referred the matter back to the African soccer body for the “competent CAF authorities to review the incidents” and decide whether the match should be replayed or not.

REUTERS

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..