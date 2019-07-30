CapeTown ranked the most dangerous city in Africa

South Africa’s scenic city of Cape Town has been ranked the most dangerous city in Africa in 2018 in a study compiled by Mexican Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice

The city was placed 11th in the list of most dangerous city in the world. The world’s most dangerous city was Tijuana in Mexico with the biggest cases of violence. Of the 50 cities in the 2018 ranking, 15 are located in Mexico, 14 in Brazil, 6 in Venezuela, 4 in the United States, 3 in South Africa, 2 in Colombia, 2 also in Honduras and there is one in Guatemala, El Salvador, Puerto Rico and Jamaica.

South African government deployed troops in certain areas to curb violence with most violence murders said to be gang related. Between November 2018 and May 2019, over 2000 murders were recorded in the port city according to enca

South African government deployed troops in certain areas to curb violence

At least people were murdered in the harbour city over the weekend; 21 from shootings, 20 stabbings and five from other cases reported Times Live . Among those dead a Russian tourist stabbed to death on Table Mountain.

The city has an average of eight murders a day, for the first six months of this year, says the BBC

South African soldiers were deployed on 18 July to western Cape violence has killed more than 2,000 people over the past seven months in mainly poor black and coloured mixed-race areas says Reuters.

The government hopes that a new provincial commissioner will help deal with the waves of violence in the metropolis.