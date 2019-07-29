Supermodel Naomi Campbell encourages African female basketballers

Work hard and become the best was British model Naomi Campbell’s message to the young African female basketball players from the SEED academy in Senegal on Friday (July 26).

Campbell visited the young basketball hopefuls in Thies and Dakar last week as part of the Hoop Forum organised by SEED, a project to train and teach young players in Senegal.

She had a sit down with them at the Museum of Black Civilisation in Dakar where the players could ask her any question they wanted.

I see hard working determined girls. They are really focused. They really want this. And this is their way of getting an incredible education as well as playing an amazing sport and getting to travel the world and do what they're passionate about and that is something I can identify with...

SEED has been going strong for 17 years and was the first basketball student-athlete academy in Africa.

Every year the academy trains up to 40 high potential student-athletes, boys and girls, who live, train and work towards achieving their goal of attending university.

Campbell said she was in Senegal to push the girls to achieve their best and wants to promote women empowerment through sport.

The annual Hoop Forum is a week of sports training and community work that zooms in on social leadership and building for a future education.

