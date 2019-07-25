Welcome to Africanews

'Sleep with the fishes' on Pemba Island in Zanzibar [Travel]

The latest luxury travel trend has jetsetters going down under. Not to Australia; rather, they’re headed into the depths of the ocean

The Manta Resort on Zanzibar’s Pemba Island brings this exciting trend to Africa.

If you are not scared to have tropical fish and perhaps even sharks peep through your bedroom window, 4 m beneath the surface of the water, then this unique underwater room should surely make your bucket list of places to visit.

The unusual room floats almost 250 m away from the coast and is held in place by several anchoring lines leading to the ocean floor.

Accessible by boat from the shore of the main resort, those privileged to stay for a night or more will be treated to the spectacle of marine life from the reef below. Descending the ladder to the bedroom below is a rewarding climb to another state of being. Located on a reef, in the middle of a conservation area, shoals of reef fish and exquisite, often rarely seen individuals will be seen visiting your windows.

The room is also located in a “blue hole” in the middle of the living coral reef so it is the perfect place for diving and snorkeling enthusiasts.

Nyasha K Mutizwa speaks to the Resort Manager, Juma Bakar who speaks about the idea behind this unique resort as well as the measures taken to ensure tourists’ security.

