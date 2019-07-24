Welcome to Africanews

Ex-lawmaker is Kenya's acting Finance Minister

Kenya’s Labour Minister, Ukur Yatani was on Wednesday appointed as acting Finance Minister by the Presidency.

Yatani’s appointment comes a day after the incumbent Henry Rotich was charged for corruption.

Rotich, who’s led the finance ministry since 2013, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to corruption charges in connection with tenders for the construction of two dams.

Rotich, who was bailed on a surety of 15 million shillings or $145,000, is one of 26 persons facing charges related to the project. He is due in court on August 8.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has also replaced the finance ministry’s Principal Secretary, Kamau Thugee, who was charged along with Rotich. He’s also pleaded not guilty.

Yatani is a former lawmaker who served as ambassador to Austria and regional governor before his appointment to Kenya’s cabinet in 2018. He holds a degree in economics and sociology.

Reuters

