Cameroon govt condemns prison revolt in Yaounde [Morning Call]

Cameroon’s government has condemned a mutiny that took place at the central prison in Yaounde on Monday.

Minister of Communication Rene Emmanuel Sadi in a communique issued on Tuesday vowed that effective investigation will be made to bring out the truth behind the riots at what is known to be the Cameroon’s largest prison called Kondengui Central Prison.

Several detainees were injured during the revolt. Former Prime Minister Inoni Ephraim, and a former minister, Urbain Olenguena Awono, were also amongst the injured.