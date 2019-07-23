Boris Johnson is UK's next PM

Boris Johnson will succeed Theresa May as the U.K’s next Prime Minister, the BBC reports.

Johnson was elected new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members Tuesday.

“ I want to thank our outgoing leader Theresa May for her extraordinary service to this party and to this country. It was a a privilege. It was a privilege to serve in her cabinet and to see the passion and determination that she brought to the many causes that are her legacy, from equal pay for men and women to tackling the problems of mental health and racial discrimination in the criminal justice system. Thank you Teresa. Thank you”, Johnson said.

The former London mayor promised to deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

Johnson beat closest contender, Jeremy Hunt winning 92,153 votes aginst 46,656.

Outgoing British Prime Minister, Theresa May congratulated Johnson, with a promise of her full support.