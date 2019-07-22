Afcon 2019: CAF makes 83 million dollar profit [Football Planet]

Supporters of the Teranga lions of Senegal showed up in Dakar for a heroic welcome after Afcon final loss.

In 2017 they crashed out of the tournament at the quarter finals and made further strides to play this year’s final and hopefully can win the 2021 edition if we have to go by the progress rate.

The president alongside millions of fans showed their believe in the team.

The 2019 African cup of nations with 24 teams makes more than 80 million Dollars in profit according to CAF reports.

Amidst fears of insecurity and an over loaded competition, surprisingly CAF says the competition in Egypt payed off more financially. Algeria gets 4,5 million dollar plus bragging rights for winning this year’s Afcon while Senegal bags 2,5 million dollar.

Another shocking news from the continent is the retiring of the 2019 Afcon top scorer Odiong Ighalo from the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The player broke the news on his instagram page while many have questioned the reason why a 30 year old in form striker will quit at this point of his career.

15 goals in 34 appearances means the Super Eagles are sure of at least a goal in every game played by the striker.

A series of transfer news and friendlies around the world as most European leagues finalize preparations, we shall be looking at some of the results and updates.