Pacquiao beats Thurman, wins WBA welterweight title

Manny Pacquiao beat Keith Thurman on points to take WBA Super welterweight title.
The 41-year-old said he had “fun” as he became the oldest welterweight champion in history by beating WBA Super champion Keith Thurman in a split decision in Las Vegas.
Two judges scored the bout 115-112 for Pacquiao, while another scored it 114-113 for Thurman.
Keith Thurman vowed to end Manny Pacquiao’s career but it was the Filipino boxing legend who taught his younger rival a lesson.
A world champion at eight weights, Pacquiao was fighting for the 71st time in a stellar career that has seen seven defeats.
It was nearly 25 years since a 16-year-old Pacquiao stepped onto the scales for his pro debut.
The legendary boxer and politician seems to have several years left in a day job that paid him a guaranteed $10 million on Saturday night.
