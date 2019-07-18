Sudan power sharing deal [The Morning Call]

Welcome to Africanews

A power sharing deal has finally been reached in Sudan between the ruling military council and an alliance of opposition groups, after weeks of negotiations and deadly protests. The two sides signed the document after intense overnight talks in the capital, Khartoum.

Media sources indicate the 22-clause accord says an 11-member governing body will rule the country for just over three years, after which elections will be held.

This transitional power sharing body will have a total of six civilians, including five from the Forces of Freedom and Change party and five soldiers from the Transitional Military Council.

