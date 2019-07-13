AFCON: Zambian football legend assesses semi-final match

An African Cup of Nations that exceeds expectations, at least from a show point of view.

From Madagascar’s surprises to Morocco’s disappointment. The 32nd edition of the AFCON has left its mark on the minds of continental football legend, Kalusha Bwalya.

“I think the level was good, the timing is good, it’s at the end of the season and we asked the players to give it their all and come and play. And I am very happy with the commitment of the players. There are also surprises, beautiful surprises Madagascar unfortunately they lost yesterday. They came and enjoyed the moment, playing good football and making their name. Benin was strong, very disciplined, they surprised me’‘, the African football legend told our Wahany Jonhson-Sambou.

Yes, these are open games.

Now it’s time for the semi-finals on Sunday. For the former Zambia star the chances are open.

“It will be difficult. Nigeria started very slowly and it is the mark of a good team, a good coach. They managed to find their feet when they needed it. Senegal, of course they were in a difficult group. I followed their match against Algeria in the first round at the stadium on June 30, a real show. It was a great show, especially in the first half, it was fun to watch, a good advertisement for African football. Yes, these are open games. I think at this level one or two players may make a difference because we expect that in these games and there are enough individuals to make a difference’‘, Bwalya added.

Senegal will face Tunisia, while Nigeria lock horns with Algeria for the semi-final match on Sunday July 14.