Zimbabwe makes brilliant debut at Netball World Cup

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Zimbabwe has made an impressive start to its first ever tournament appearance at the Netball World Cup, leading Sri Lanka by 38-29 at half-time.

Zimbabwe is one of four African teams at the tournament that is being hosted in Liverpool, England. The others are Malawi, Uganda and South Africa.

The Zimbabwe Gems are in Group A, along with reigning champions Australia and Northern Ireland.

‘‘Zimbabwe are the new entrants in the competition and they are in Group A. They are something of an unknown quality and will look to capitalise on that against higher ranked teams,’‘ Africanews correspondent, Yvonnie Akonda Sundu told us ahead of the tournament.

READ

MORE