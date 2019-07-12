IMF approves Congo bailout program of nearly $449 mln

Republic of the Congo
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday approved a bailout worth nearly $449 million for the Republic of Congo.
Congo’s economy suffered a sharp drop in crude prices in 2014 and debt levels soared to 118 percent of GDP by 2017. But even as its oil producing neighbours secured IMF programs, its negotiations for a bail out dragged on for two years.
The Republic of Congo has been struggling under a huge debt to China of nearly $2.56 billion at the end of March. It struck a deal to restructure portions of this debt in April.
The Bretton Wood institution has demanded that Congo ensure the long-term sustainability of is debt as precondition for a three-year extended credit facility programs.
The IMF’s executive board approval for this OPEC member country is seen as potentially setting precedent for other nations struggling under huge debts to China.
Reuters
04:22
'Congo Business Network' for economic development [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Africa's free trade dream
01:39
Continental free trade officially launched
00:59
AfCFTA deal is 'a dream come true'- AU
Go to video
Ethiopia to issue two telecom licences to foreign firms
Go to video
Nigeria's central bank orders banks to lend or face sanctions