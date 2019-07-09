Young Nigerian coders create robots [Sci tech]

Ignatius Annor
The Morning Call
If you hate folding clothes after ironing, then this might get you excited this day. Here’s some good news for you. Young Nigerian innovators have built a robot that can fold your laundry.
It is called Robot T-shit. This time-saving invention was created by 12-year old Fathiat Abdulahi. Abdulahi said that after seeing her own family use more time to undertake daily tasks, she wanted to come to their aid. This robot folds a T-shirt in 3 seconds.
The young inventor says the robot is a prototype for now. But she hopes to begin to develop more for the local market.
I made it using pins, some beams, and EV3 brick.
Ignatius Annor has the details on this week’s edition of Sci tech on the Morning Call.@IgnatiusAnnor
