Young Nigerian coders create robots [Sci tech]

Ignatius Annor

If you hate folding clothes after ironing, then this might get you excited this day. Here’s some good news for you. Young Nigerian innovators have built a robot that can fold your laundry.

It is called Robot T-shit. This time-saving invention was created by 12-year old Fathiat Abdulahi. Abdulahi said that after seeing her own family use more time to undertake daily tasks, she wanted to come to their aid. This robot folds a T-shirt in 3 seconds.

The young inventor says the robot is a prototype for now. But she hopes to begin to develop more for the local market.

I made it using pins, some beams, and EV3 brick.

Ignatius Annor has the details on this week’s edition of Sci tech on the Morning Call.

