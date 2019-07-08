Power-sharing deal needs 'lot of work'- Sudan opposition

The group behind protests which led to the overthrow of long time leader Omar al-Bashir says the power-sharing deal will need ‘‘a lot more work’‘ for effective implementation.

Spokesperson for the Sudanese Professional Association, Amjad Fareed said Sunday that under the new deal, the Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change will choose the country’s next Prime Minister.

“We have our names for our candidates for the Supreme Council and the Prime Minister ready. The idea is that the Prime Minister will then work in establishing his team, his cabinet, because they need to work in harmony, so he will be the first executive officer in the Sudanese state. So he needs to choose his minister, his cabinet and his team from within the candidates that are provided from the Forces of Freedom and Change”, Fareed said.

Amjad Fareed also explains how the next three years will be governed between both parties.

‘‘Basically, the first six months will be focused on the peace process, security arrangement, the security reform, the military reform, the reform of the army, the restructure of the armed forces. And this, actually, we need this more. We need them to be the supreme commanders of the army, in order to make this happen, and as well, the civilians need full civilian authority in the period before the elections. We cannot allow the military to have the period, 18 months before the election, while heading to the fairest, free elections in Sudan”, he said.

The Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change and the Sudanese military ruling council reached a power-sharing deal last week. This follows a week-long standoff over the army’s role in the transition.

