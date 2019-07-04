US blocks decision to condemn the deadly airstrike on a migrant detention centre in Libya.

The United States blocked a unanimous condemnation of the deadly airstrike on a migrant detention centre in Libya.

All members in the UN Security Council except the US agreed to condemn the aerial bombardment that left 44 migrants dead.

The Secretary-General calls for an independent investigation to ensure that the perpetrators of these acts are brought to justice.

It is important to note that the United Nations has provided the parties with the exact contact details of the detention centre. For Antonio Guterres, this is a scandal…. Another official explained that this deadly attack attributed to Marshal Haftar’s troops could constitute a war crime. No explanation was provided by the American delegation on the reasons for the blocking of the resolution proposed by the United Kingdom, which also called for a ceasefire and a return to the political process.