No casualties as Tunisian police kill man wearing explosive belt

Tunisian security forces on Wednesday killed a man wearing an explosive belt after chasing him down in the capital Tunis.

An Interior ministry spokesman told Reuters there were no casualties. An eyewitness recounts a man blowing himself up after being surrounded by police.

“We were at a cafe watching the Tunisian match when we heard a large explosion, but I want to say that despite what happened, our people are strong and terrorism has no place here. I hope this is a crisis that will go away and what is important is that we continue about our lives and it’s only a matter of time and all of this will end’‘, Eskandar said.

According to the Interior ministry spokesman, police opened fire on the man, whom officials described as a wanted militant called, Aymen Smiri.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attacks in Tunis on Thursday, killing one police officer and injuring several others. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Tunisia has been battling militant groups in remote areas near the border with Algeria since an uprising that overthrew former leader, Zine Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

Reuters