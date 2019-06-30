Trump makes history and steps into North Korea

US President Donald Trump became the first American President to enter North Korea after meeting with North Korean President Kim Jong Un on Sunday.

The two leaders met at the demilitarized zone inside North Korea that borders with South Korea raising hopes for a revival of stalled nuclear talks.This is the third time in just over a year that Trump and Kim have met, and four months since their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam broke down.

Trump had earlier on met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for talks in Seoul on Sunday. Trump arrived in Seoul late on Saturday (June 29) for talks with Moon after attending a Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, during which he made a surprise, spur-of-the-moment offer to meet Kim.