Tunisia: killed police officer buried

Hundreds of mourners held a funeral in the Tunisian town of Sidi Hassine on Friday, for a policeman who was killed in a suicide bomb attack in the country’s capital on Thursday.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attacks on police in Tunis on Thursday, killing one police officer and wounding several other people.

Speaking at the funeral, Tunisian interior minister, Hichem Fourati, said that the attacks should not impact the lives of Tunisians.

“Tunisians should not change their lifestyles because of these individual and isolated attacks. We live our lives normally, countries all over the world face such attacks on a daily basis.”

Tunisia has been battling militant groups operating in remote areas near the border with Algeria since an uprising overthrew autocratic leader Zine Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

High unemployment has also stoked unrest in recent years.