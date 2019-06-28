AFCON 2019: Algeria defeats Senegal to top Group C [Episode 5]

It was the first big shock of the African Cup of Nations. The Lions, who were barely ahead of their opponents in the Algerian squad, failed to live up to expectations at the start of the second day of Group C.*

That’s a nice slap in the face. Widely held highly as one of the favourites for this African Cup of Nations, the Senegalese Lions suddenly fell shot and were conquered by the Fennecs. The Algerians only needed a few goal to establish themselves as masters in an increasingly exciting group C. Youcef Belaili scored at the beginning of the second half of the game.

Lions fall from the sky

Taking advantage of the apathy of the Senegalese defence, the Tunisians had a 1-0 win in the 49th minute. Sofiane Feghouli’s partners will hold on to this advantage until the end to take their place at the top of the group and maintain their invincibility against Senegal in the final phase of the African Cup.

“They’ve never beaten us, but we know they’re a very, very good team. They are the favourite of the African Cup of Nations. After that, it’s only one game left…. I think we were very good in the second half, but we shouldn’t get carried away, it’s just a victory. Inch’Allah we will continue to work well. “, said Captain Ryad Mahrez at the end of the game.

For Senegal, this under-performance is a big disappointment. It is a reminder to Aliou Cissé‘s players who now know that the road to the title is still far off. “We didn’t expect it, even though in football you have to expect everything. Now we have a decisive game, we’re going to try to prepare it well and we’re going to do everything we can to win. “, the Senegalese striker promised. The Lions don’t really have a choice anymore. Another defeat in the next match would seriously compromise their chances of honoring their status as favourites, which has already been severely damaged by the defeat to the Fennecs.

Kenya is back

But things are not looking easy for the team in Mbaye Niang. Especially as they face Kenya, who are invigorated by their success over Tanzania. The Harambee Stars defeated the Taifas Stars after being led twice in the game. The opening saw Simon Msuva’s morning score (1-0, 6th mn), Michael Olunga hit back just before the break (1-1, 39th mn). A short-lived joy for the Kenyans who were punished again, one minute later, by Mbawana Ally Samatta who doubled the lead (2-1, 40th mn). But Victor Wanyama’s team mates will be struggling in the second half to get all three points thanks first to Johanna Omolo (2-2, 62nd mn), then to the one-night stand hero, Michael Olunga (3-2, 80th mn) who totally revived the Harambe Stars.

Porté par un doublé ⚽⚽ d'Olunga, le Kenya ?? renverse la Tanzanie 3-2 ?? et s’offre une finale face au Sénégal !



Revivez tous les buts de #KENTAN ?#TotalAFCON2019 #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/L8omZ7R83l — CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) June 27, 2019

Baréa’s history

But the great story of this second day of the CAN is that of the Baréas of Madagascar. Nicolas Dupuis’ men are on the verge of an unexpected performance. After resisting Guinea (2-2) in the first day, they beat Burundi on Thursday thanks to Marco Ilaimaharitra (1-0, 76th mn). And this first success at their first appearance at an African Cup of Nations finals brings them closer to qualification.