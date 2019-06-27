Madagascar independence day stampede kills 15, wounds 75

Madagascar
At least 15 people were killed and 75 wounded in a stampede at a stadium after a military parade in Madagascar’s capital on Wednesday to mark the country’s independence day, authorities said.
Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital confirmed the casualties, said General Richard Ravalomanana, Secretary of State for the Gendarmerie.
Defence Minister General Richard Rakotonirina said it was unclear what had caused the stampede. Some witnesses told Reuters people were trying to push their way into the stadium but that authorities had only opened one small door.
REUTERS
Go to video
June 22 attack killed 'dozens' in Ethiopia's Bahir Dar - regional govt
01:41
Ethiopia honours assassinated army chief ahead of burial in Tigray region
10:30
[Inspire Africa] Madagascar's last erotic sculptor
Go to video
Ethiopia failed coup: Fifth death, national mourning, mastermind killed
01:08
Eritrea, Somalia, Turkey react to deadly coup attempt in Ethiopia
Go to video
Ethiopia PM mourns dad: Afwerki, Kagame, Qatar, UAE etc. react