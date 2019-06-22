Who will replace Theresa May? [International Edition]

Welcome to Africanews

The race for the Conservative Party leadership is gearing up after several rounds of voting by British legislators. There are only two people left in the race.

Meanwhile, Russian lawmakers have voted to suspend the country’s participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Also, Former UEFA president Michel Platini has being questioned by anti-corruption police over possible offences including private corruption, conspiracy and influence peddling.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team.

