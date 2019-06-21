Welcome to Africanews

Video: Acquittal of gang rape suspects in DRC causes outrage

Democratic Republic Of Congo

A court in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo has acquitted five boys accused of gang raping a 13-year old girl, causing a huge uproar.

Judges argued that the accused were underage.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has some of the highest rates rape in the world, driven in part by conflict and corrupt judicial systems.

