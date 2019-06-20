Electricity access in Sub-Saharan Africa [Business Africa]

Difficult access to electricity in Africa, only 43 per cent of the population has access to electricity according to the latest World Bank report.

How to address the electricity supply deficit in Africa? A question at the heart of the World Bank’s latest study on the difficulties of access to electricity on the African continent.

According to a study conducted in 20 African countries by World Bank experts as part of the Living Standards Measurement Study, only 57 per cent of households in areas served by national networks are connected.

To better understand this study, Martin Erone an analyst in the energy sector from Kampala Uganda tells us more