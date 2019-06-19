Malawi parliament elects first woman speaker of parliament

news
Two women are in the race to become speaker of the Malawian National Assembly, reports in multiple local media portals have said.
Esther Mcheka Chilenje, a lawmaker with the ruling Democratic Peoples Party, DPP, is tipped as likely winner of the vote that has 190 MPs voting.
Incidentally, her main opponent in the race is Mzimba North East MP (MCP) Catherine Gotani Hara.
The last speaker belonged to the main opposition Malawi Congress Party, MCP, Karonga Nyungwe Richard Msowoya served between 2014 – 2019.
He was also a MCP lawmaker and at the time its vice president.
Whichever of the two women emerges victorious will join a growing league of women leading legislatures across Africa.
Amongst others, South Africa, The Gambia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo are current examples.
It is an all women affair in the Speaker election, Mcheka Chilenje vs Gotani Hara.#SpeakerElection2019— NationOnline (@NationOnlineMw) June 19, 2019
Go to video
Sudan's ex-president Bashir charged with corruption
Go to video
Sudan protesters spurn direct talks with junta in demand to Ethiopia PM
Go to video
Botswana court okays same-sex relations after anonymous petition
Go to video
Tunisia's Esperance protests CAF decision to re-stage final against Wydad
Go to video
May 2019 Review: Ramadan, vote in Malawi, SA, Sudan protests etc.
Go to video
Algeria's apex body says July 4 presidential polls impossible to hold