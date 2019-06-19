Malawi parliament elects first woman speaker of parliament

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Two women are in the race to become speaker of the Malawian National Assembly, reports in multiple local media portals have said.

Esther Mcheka Chilenje, a lawmaker with the ruling Democratic Peoples Party, DPP, is tipped as likely winner of the vote that has 190 MPs voting.

Incidentally, her main opponent in the race is Mzimba North East MP (MCP) Catherine Gotani Hara.

The last speaker belonged to the main opposition Malawi Congress Party, MCP, Karonga Nyungwe Richard Msowoya served between 2014 – 2019.

He was also a MCP lawmaker and at the time its vice president.

Whichever of the two women emerges victorious will join a growing league of women leading legislatures across Africa.

Amongst others, South Africa, The Gambia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo are current examples.