Let's explore digital transformations - Women in Business Summit

On the second and final day of the Women in Business Leadership summit in Paris, France, participants were encouraged to explore and take advantage of digital transformations in Africa.

The women addressed several digital challenges, including technological security, in this age of the internet.

The summit powered by the Africa CEO forum, that hosted several high-profile African business women, left many participants appreciative of progress chalked.

‘‘To women who were concerned about risk, technological risk, technological security, technological security and also people who were interested in infrastructure, spectrum release and those kinds of conversations, I think it was an interesting topic of debate we had today’‘ said the Country Manager of IFLIX, Ngozi Madueke Dozie.

The participants also partook in organized group discussions, to analyse the impact of the 4th Industrial Revolution on companies.

The day ended with a session of testimonies from women leaders who shared their various experiences in the world of business.

At the end of the two day summit devoted entirely to women’s leadership, most of the women leaders felt inspired.

‘‘We are almost at the end of this forum and I really feel challenged, telling myself you can do more, you can gain more expertise and work in excellence. It was beneficial at all levels’‘, deputy CEO of CAC, Coretta Minlend

said.

‘’ It feels very refreshing to be able to discuss these topics with other women leaders, not only on issues, but also on what women can also bring on board’‘, said another participant.

Nearly 200 participants took part in this year’s edition of the Women in Business Leadership summit.

With these fruitful outcomes of this edition, participants look forward to a great third edition and a more business parity future.