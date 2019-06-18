Ousted Egyptian leader buried in Cairo [The Morning Call]

It is a shocking death in Egypt of a former president and international reaction is following. Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the military in 2013 died on Monday after fainting in a courtroom. Morsi, a former top figure in the now-banned Islamist movement Muslim Brotherhood, was in court for a hearing on charges of espionage.

He was ousted by the army following mass protests a year after he took office as the Egypt’s first democratically elected leader. He had remained in custody until his death.

The former Egyptian leader has now been buried in Cairo according to Muslim rites.