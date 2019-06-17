Wrestling kicks back in Sudan, despite growing tensions

Wrestling lovers in Sudan can now heave a sigh of relieve as the sports kicks back, despite growing tensions. Ongoing negotiations between the ruling military council and the demonstrators has heightened confidence and hope for peace in the people.

“When the crisis began with the demonstrations, people tried to avoid the sport for fear of the conflicts that might occur. But these days the government has formed the military council and now people are happy to return to the sport “, a wrestler, Altaib Deifallah said.

A sport with a growing following by both the young and old in Sudan

“People have put football aside and they come here to watch the Sudanese wrestling because it is about peace, love and fraternity. All the people present here come from all the tribes of Sudan and love the game. Wrestling has developed a lot here “, added the leader of the Sudanese Wrestling Clan, Noor Mohammed.

Besides the joy it brings its lovers, the game is also a symbol of Unity.

“I’m glad its back because it’s like a celebration in the village. It’s a very good thing”, said another wrestler, Nasir Khamis.

With the games strongly embedded in Sudan’s culture, the passion for it can only keep soaring for many years to come.