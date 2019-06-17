Welcome to Africanews

Triple suicide attack by Boko Haram kills at least 30 in Nigeria

Nigeria

At least 30 people were killed and dozens injured in a triple suicide attack attributed to Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria, emergency services said on Monday.

Three suicide bombers set off their explosive charges on Sunday evening in front of a football broadcasting centre where dozens of people were watching a match in the city of Konduga, 38km from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State. 

