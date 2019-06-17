Triple suicide attack by Boko Haram kills at least 30 in Nigeria

Nigeria
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
At least 30 people were killed and dozens injured in a triple suicide attack attributed to Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria, emergency services said on Monday.
Three suicide bombers set off their explosive charges on Sunday evening in front of a football broadcasting centre where dozens of people were watching a match in the city of Konduga, 38km from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.
