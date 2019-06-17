Ethiopian PM loses father - State media

Ethiopia
State media in Ethiopia have reported the death of Ahmed Ali, father of the country’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Monday.
The Fana Broadcasting Corporate, FBC, report quoted a local government office as confirming the death. Ahmed Ali is expected to be buried tomorrow in line with Islamic norms.
PM Abiy is a Christian despite growing up in an Islamic setting. His father was Muslim whiles his mother was a Christian, the Reporter portal said in a March 2018 article chronicling his rise to power.
The report describes his father, Ahmed Ali, also known as Aba Dabes, Aba Fita; as being a respected elder in his small town where he lived with his family – Beshasha in Jimma Zone in Oromia Regional State.
“I remember when he was a child; he was very good at studying the Quran,’‘ Ahmed Ali told The Reporter. “He has always been interested to learn, study, and spend most of his time with elders,” he told the portal.
He is credited with significant contribution to the community by giving his own plot of land so that services giving centers such as clinics and telecom offices would be built.
Abiy is the 13th child for his father, who had four wives. His is a well-known and extended family in the area.
Abiy’s mother, Tezeta Wolde, a converted Christian from Burayu, Finfine Special Zone, Oromia Regional State, was the fourth wife for Ahmed. Together they have six children with Abiy being the youngest.
