Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan's Bashir to appear in court next week

Sudan's Bashir to appear in court next week

Sudan

Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir who was ejected from office by a widespread protest movement, will appear in court next week on charges of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency, the Attorney General said on Saturday.

“Omar al-Bashir will appear in court next week,” Al-Walid Sayyed Ahmed told reporters, without giving a precise date for the hearing. Mr. Bashir was dismissed on April 11 and then arrested by the army, which has since been in power.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..