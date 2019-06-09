Ivorian government condemns remarks against foreigners by Ex-President

The Ivorian government on Saturday condemned a remark considered as extreme by its former President, calling for hostility towards foreigners.

The remark was purportedly made by former President Henri Konan Bédié on Wednesday.

In a statement which includes a video of Bédié‘s remark to the party’s website, the government said Ivorians will not accept such remarks.

These statements are likely to jeopardize peace and social cohesion, the country's national unity and stability.

Henri Konan Bédié also talked about a massive arrival of foreigners into Côte d’Ivoire who are given official documentations.

He also accused his former ally Allassane Ouattara of planning to “distort the 2020 elections”, referring to the upcoming presidential election.

The former president also incriminates ‘‘armed foreigners’‘ in this West African nation.

Henri Konan Bédié‘s statement comes on a back of inter-communal violence, in a country where a significant part of the population are immigrants.

AFP

Photo Credit: Henri Konan Bédié via Twitter