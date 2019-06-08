Uber Ghana clarifies role of driver in kidnap of Canadian women

Ride-hailing providers Uber on Friday officially responded to media reports in Ghana claiming one of its drivers had been arrested in connection with the kidnap of two Canadian women earlier this week.

The state-run Daily Graphic reported that police had arrested an unnamed Uber driver for his role in the incident which happened in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

But Uber said its driver was not a suspect in the case and was only helping police with investigations. Reports said he had transported the kidnapped ladies earlier from their residence, hence his alleged arrest.

The Head of Communications for Uber West Africa, Francesca Uriri, told the press that the incident was unfortunate but that police had confirmed that their driver was not a suspect.

“The unfortunate incident that happened in Kumasi, very unfortunate, anything of that nature is unfortunate. However, the police have confirmed that the Uber driver in question is not a suspect and his number is available online so this is not a thing that I am saying, you can also do your digging and confirm. He’s not a suspect,” she stressed.

The kidnapped women, aged 19 and 20 were reportedly forced into a car outside a hostel were volunteers for the Youth Challenge International were lodging.

The Canadian government has confirmed that they are in contact with the affected families and also charged the Ghanaian authorities to do all it takes to rescue the duo as quickly as practicable.