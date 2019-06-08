Resort, theaters etc.: Haddish's plan to bring back up Eritrean economy

Eritrea
Eritrean-American comedian Tiffany Haddish continues to shed light on her plans for her father’s country after a recent visit to the Horn of Africa nation, her second in two years.
Speaking to the US-based Black Tree TV, she reiterated her excitement at getting “official citizenship,” despite being a citizen by birth. She said her main plan was to help bring up the Eritrean economy to its rightful place.
She disclosed the probability of building a resort in the country and also working on the movie theaters. “I am probably going to open up a resort there, redo the movie theaters there, bringing the economy back up to the level that it should be at,” she said..
What I got is basically like a passport. I can go and come as I please without having to ask for a travel visa - an exit visa or entry visa. So it means the world to me because I can go and see my family, I can rebuild my family home.
On the subject of her citizenship, she clarified: “First of all I was a citizen when I came out of my daddy’s net, ok – let’s get this together. When I came out of my father, I was a citizen, I was a citizen when I was born to my father – that’s what they told me.

Her latest production which she spoke about extensively during the interview is the second installment of the comic film: Secret Life of Pets.
