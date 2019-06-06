Welcome to Africanews

African Union suspends Sudan, demands civilian-led transition authority

Sudan

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

The African Union Peace and Security Council on Thursday took a decision to suspend Sudan from activities of the continental body, until the ongoing political crisis is resolved.

In a statement issued after a crisis meeting was held, the AU demanded the establishment of a Civilian-led Transitional Authority, saying it was the only way to allow the Sudan to exit from the current crisis.

