African Union suspends Sudan, demands civilian-led transition authority

Sudan
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
The African Union Peace and Security Council on Thursday took a decision to suspend Sudan from activities of the continental body, until the ongoing political crisis is resolved.
In a statement issued after a crisis meeting was held, the AU demanded the establishment of a Civilian-led Transitional Authority, saying it was the only way to allow the Sudan to exit from the current crisis.
Go to video
Eritrea tells 'weak' African Union to 'wake up' over Sudan crisis
Go to video
Nigerian elected 74th president of United Nations General Assembly
01:20
Sudan to hold elections within nine months
01:13
Sudan's opposition accuses military over security failure
00:56
Dozen plus protesters killed in 'attack' on Sudan sit-in, junta condemned
Go to video
Ethiopia PM - Somali president confer in Addis Ababa