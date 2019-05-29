Ethiopia PM pledges not to interfere in Sudan's transition process

Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahemd on Tuesday pledged not to interfere in the ongoing Sudan political impasse, saying his country will only contribute ideas to their Southern neighbour.

Abiy was hosting the leader of Sudan’s transitional military council, General Abdul Fattah Burhan, who has also met leaders of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in the past week.

“On the request for advise, he shared the importance of being inclusive in the transition process,’‘ reported the office of the Ethiopian prime minister.

Sudan’s military is currently negotiating with leaders of protesters that overthrew president Omar al Bashir, to form a transitional authority that can run the country until the next election is held.

Frustrated protesters strike

Meanwhile, the alliance of opposition and protest groups held a general strike on Tuesday as tensions mounted with the country’s military rulers over the transition to democracy.

Dozens of Sudanese crowded outside their workplaces, including banks and hospitals, in the capital Khartoum while holding signs and chanting.

Talks between the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) alliance are at a standstill despite weeks of negotiations over whether civilians or the military will have the upper hand in a sovereign body to lead the country during a three-year transition to democracy.

The DFCF had said an initial two-day strike would encompass public and private enterprise, including the civil aviation, railway, petroleum, banking, communications and health sectors.

