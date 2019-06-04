Egypt's 3,189m long Ramadan meal table adjudged world's longest

Measuring just over 3,000 metres, Egypt sets the world record for the longest food table at a Ramadan breakfast meal.

Nearly 7,000 people attended the event which was held at Egypt’s new administrative capital on Saturday (June 1), in the desert east of Cairo.

The previous world record was set in 2018 by the Ajman municipality in the United Arab Emirates, with a table measuring 2,983.64 metres, serving 6,000 people.

The table in Egypt beat the former record by 200 metres, measuring at 3189.83 metres.

Many happily shared their meal of juices, water, and food, provided by the administrative capital.

The record comes after Egypt inaugurated the world’s widest suspension bridge, which crosses the Nile just north of central Cairo, and considered a key link in a highway stretching from the Red Sea in the east to Egypt’s northwestern Mediterranean coast.

