Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Egypt's 3,189m long Ramadan meal table adjudged world's longest

Egypt's 3,189m long Ramadan meal table adjudged world's longest

Egypt

Measuring just over 3,000 metres, Egypt sets the world record for the longest food table at a Ramadan breakfast meal.

Nearly 7,000 people attended the event which was held at Egypt’s new administrative capital on Saturday (June 1), in the desert east of Cairo.

The previous world record was set in 2018 by the Ajman municipality in the United Arab Emirates, with a table measuring 2,983.64 metres, serving 6,000 people.

The table in Egypt beat the former record by 200 metres, measuring at 3189.83 metres.

Many happily shared their meal of juices, water, and food, provided by the administrative capital.

The record comes after Egypt inaugurated the world’s widest suspension bridge, which crosses the Nile just north of central Cairo, and considered a key link in a highway stretching from the Red Sea in the east to Egypt’s northwestern Mediterranean coast.

REUTERS

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..