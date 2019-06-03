Welcome to Africanews

CAF CL: Esperance VAR confusion [Football Planet]

Wahany Johnson SAMBOU

Confusion over VAR as Esperance of Tunis wins the African Champions League. We take a look back at Wydad Casablanca’s refusal to continue the game and matters arising.

Also, four African players are on top in Europe. Cameroonian Joël Matip, Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Guinean Naby Keita and Senegal’s Sadio Mané won the UEFA Champions League with the Reds against Tottenham on Saturday.

And less than three weeks to CAN 2019, the various teams are preparing to win the title. Algeria’s Fennecs coach, Djamel Belmadi reveals his ambition for this tourney.

Our Wahany Sambou has details and these and more on this week’s edition of Football Planet.

