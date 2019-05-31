Video: UN renews South Sudan arms embargo

South Sudan
The UN security Council on Thursday voted to extend an arms embargo against South Sudan. The east African has been engulfed by fighting since 2013.
The move was slammed by Juba as an obstacle to efforts to bring peace to the war-torn country.
