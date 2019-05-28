Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Kenya's gay sex ban [The Morning Call]

Kenya's gay sex ban [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Same sex relations in Kenya remain punishable by 14 years in jail.

This follows a much anticipated ruling on Friday last week, in which the High Court upheld laws that criminalize gay sex.

According to the three judge bench, there was not enough evidence of discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community.

They also argued that decriminalization would open the door for same-sex marriage, saying there is no scientific evidence that pointed to LGBTQ persons being born as they are.

Tears flowed freely inside and outside the courtroom but those backing the ban clapped and congratulated the judges for the ruling.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..