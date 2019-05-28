Kenya's gay sex ban [The Morning Call]

Same sex relations in Kenya remain punishable by 14 years in jail.

This follows a much anticipated ruling on Friday last week, in which the High Court upheld laws that criminalize gay sex.

According to the three judge bench, there was not enough evidence of discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community.

They also argued that decriminalization would open the door for same-sex marriage, saying there is no scientific evidence that pointed to LGBTQ persons being born as they are.

Tears flowed freely inside and outside the courtroom but those backing the ban clapped and congratulated the judges for the ruling.