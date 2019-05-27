Welcome to Africanews

Polls open in Madagascar's legislative elections

Madagascar

Voters in Madagascar head to the polls on Monday to elect their 151 law makers.

Less than 6 months after Andry Rajoelina’s election, the legislative elections in many parts of the country should be between the Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana camps.

“I hope that members will bring peace, that there will be no more bloodshed and that market prices will not increase’‘, a resident said.

I hope they (law makers) will be true spokespersons for the people and develop the groups for which they are responsible.

Another resident ‘‘hopes that law makers will be true spokespersons for the people and develop the groups for which they are responsible.”

Per Madagascar’s Constitution, the group of majority parties in the National Assembly proposes a Prime Minister, who is then appointed by the Head of State.

The stakes are high for Andry Rajoelina, who is determined to obtain a large majority.

