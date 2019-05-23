Ghana haircut mobile service

Emmanuel Kojojojo Ankomah offers home hairdressing service in the streets of Accra; every day to offer grooming services to men.

The young Ghanaian entrepreneur who started out in home grooming services through his company, Shave Masters, disrupts the male hairdressing scene in Accra, the capital.

He offers a basic haircut costs about $6, but may be more expensive if the client lives relatively far from the city centre. Today, he employs three barbers and a marketing agent.

Ethiopia : power cuts kill business

*Due to excessive power cuts, Ethiopia is turning to alternative measures, including energy rationing, to curb power cuts.

To fill the electricity gap it faces, Ethiopia has turned to a rationing system to supply its estimated population of 105 million people.

The government, which plans to stop the export of electricity to Sudan and Djibouti, is in the process of building a transmission line to Kenya. It even aims to become the power plant of East Africa.