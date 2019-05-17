Severe floods in Mali claim at least 15 lives

The Malian capital of Bamako was on Thursday struck by heavy floods which claimed at least 15 lives and inflicted serious property damage, authorities said.

Some of the victims said the ministers who visited vowed to send vehicles in order to move them somewhere for the night, adding they also promised to do everything they can.

“We lost all our stuff, the water took everything away, everything we had, water took everything away, we had four dead on our side,” said Awa, a victim.

The Malian ministers of Health and Urbanism visited family’s victims promising to evacuate them for the night.

The government said, teams are in place to rescue the distressed people calling on residents to be “prudent” in the face of the disaster.

A statement said the flooding claimed a “provisional toll” of 15 dead and two injured.

Flooding is common in Mali, located in the semi-desert Sahel region.