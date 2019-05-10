Ex-president Mugabe auctions off farm equipments

Zimbabwe
An advertsment by Ruby Auction in Zimbabwe let the cat out of the bag, making pubic plans that former president Mugabe is auctioning off five combine havesters and other farm equipment.
According to reports some of the items including dozens of vehicles, ranging from bulldozers to Ford Rangers belongs in part to his wife Grace.
Bidders will also see on the auction, combine harvesters, tractors, pick-ups and heavy trucks this Saturday at the family farm, north of the capital, Harare according to bloomberg news agency.
Critics say the the sale could be a sign that his family business could be in financial crises.
Robert Mugabe is the former President of Zimbabwe. He governed the country for 37 years, before being overthrown by the army in November 2017 and was forced to resign under threat of prosecution.
