Aubameyang hat trick helps Arsenal qualify for Europa League final

Gabonese skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang hit a hat trick on Thursday evening to help his club side Arsenal qualify for the Europa League finals.

Arsenal beat Spanish side Valencia by four goals to two. Unai Emery’s side had flown to Spain with a 3 – 1 first leg advantage. Overall, Arsenal won 3 – 7 on aggregate.

Hitting the target thrice made him the first Arsenal player to do so in an European semi-final game. The last time an Arsenal player managed to do so was in December 2016 when Lucas Perez achieved a similar feat against Basel.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first Arsenal player to score a hat-trick in the semi-final of a European competition.



Over the two legs, Augameyang scored four goals whiles his strike partner Frenchman Alexander Lacazette bagged three. Lacazette, Arsenal’s player of the season, has enjoyed a strong partnership with the Gabonese.

Arsenal will play London rivals Chelsea who won the second semi-final against German side Eintracht Frankfurt. Chelsea advanced on penalties after the game had entered extra time after they played out a one – all draw to end the tie two – all on aggregate.

The Europa League finals will be played in Baku Azerbaijan on May 29. Arsenal will particularly be looking to win the competition which will grant them automatic entry into next year’s Champions League.

They are very likely going to miss out on the fourth and final automatic slot for the UCL with a game to end the domestic league season.