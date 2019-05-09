Vote count underway in South Africa [Morning Call]

Vote count has begun in South Africa after the country’s legislative and regional elections in which the African National Congress (ANC) which have been in power for 25 years is considered favourite despite its lowering popularity.

The count begun in Johannesburg with that of the special votes which allowed for people who could have been unable to vote yesterday do so ahead of time on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, casting his vote on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa apologised promising that South Africa would “never see the rampant corruption of recent years”.

But really how did the votes turn out to be yesterday and what did voters make of the vote? We find out in this report and just after go live to join our journalist Daniel Mumbere who is live for us at the Results Operation Center in Pretoria.